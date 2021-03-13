Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Corteva by 442.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 684,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 558,616 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Corteva by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

