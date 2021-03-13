Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $162.33. 4,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,638. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

