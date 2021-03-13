Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,510,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.23. 6,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,976. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

