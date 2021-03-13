Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in The Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $189.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.29.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

