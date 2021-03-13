Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,705 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.53. 4,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

