Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,088 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

