Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,345 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $112.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,493. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

