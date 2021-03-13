Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.