Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $119.42 million and approximately $820,983.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,495.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.67 or 0.03134646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.51 or 0.00369964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.71 or 0.00976835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00383445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00362938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00253636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 361,293,135 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.