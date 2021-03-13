HAPI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for approximately $102.73 or 0.00167045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HAPI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00448840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00060823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00081413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00509954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011842 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

