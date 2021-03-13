HARD Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.80 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $105.80 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00447911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00519706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

