HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Volume Tops $35.69 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $97.24 million and $35.69 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00466280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00080091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00534172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

