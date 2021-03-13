Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$45.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
