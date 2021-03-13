Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$45.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

