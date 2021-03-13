Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,628,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after buying an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

