Harmony Hits Market Cap of $530.56 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $530.56 million and $205.24 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,957,819,508 coins and its circulating supply is 9,280,804,508 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

