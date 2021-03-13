Harvest Finance Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $218.01 or 0.00355814 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.96 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.