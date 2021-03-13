HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 35% higher against the dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $16.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

