Haven Protocol Price Up 65.7% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $201.48 million and $1.73 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.31 or 0.00023323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,355.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.13 or 0.03108360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.00366049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.29 or 0.00971874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.60 or 0.00385622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.00349628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,079,745 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

