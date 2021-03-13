HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.