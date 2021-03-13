Head to Head Comparison: Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Compass Group and Spirax-Sarco Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 3 6 7 0 2.25 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1 4 0 0 1.80

Risk and Volatility

Compass Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Group and Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.55 $169.70 million $0.24 93.21 Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.59 billion 7.59 $212.73 million $3.38 48.33

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Group. Spirax-Sarco Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Group beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, semiconductor, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

