Head-To-Head Comparison: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) vs. Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Impala Platinum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.08 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.29 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.27

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

