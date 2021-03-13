Head-To-Head Contrast: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) versus Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20 Brighthouse Financial 2 5 0 0 1.71

Globe Life currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.09%. Given Globe Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.38% 10.28% 2.82% Brighthouse Financial N/A 5.24% 0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.31 $760.79 million N/A N/A Brighthouse Financial $6.55 billion 0.59 -$740.00 million $9.58 4.66

Globe Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Globe Life has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats Brighthouse Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

