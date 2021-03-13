Head to Head Survey: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) versus Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Opera and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

Opera currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $237.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Opera.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and Atlassian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 4.32 $57.90 million $0.55 22.04 Atlassian $1.61 billion 18.77 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,763.54

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opera beats Atlassian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

