HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of HealthEquity worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $70,568,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,583.72, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

