HedgeTrade Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,959.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $419.60 million and $93,959.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002560 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037786 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017050 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

