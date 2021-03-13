Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.50% of Helen of Troy worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $229.22 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.