Helix (HLIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $249,841.03 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,216,389 coins and its circulating supply is 32,090,706 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

