Hermez Network Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.81 or 0.00009519 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

