Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.