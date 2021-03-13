HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,507 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Trinseo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,966. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $75.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

