HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $347,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

THO opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

