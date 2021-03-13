Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 615.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

