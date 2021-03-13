Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 141,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

