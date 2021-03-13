Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $37,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

HOMB opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.