Honest (HNST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,517.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $96,517.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00516148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

