HOQU Price Up 136.2% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 136.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $438,552.41 and $134,316.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.