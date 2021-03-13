Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 16,750 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

