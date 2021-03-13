Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

