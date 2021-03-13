Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,675 shares of company stock worth $23,341,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 4,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

