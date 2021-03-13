H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HRB opened at $20.42 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

