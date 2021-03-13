Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $190.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

