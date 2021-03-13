Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,419.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $61,419.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

