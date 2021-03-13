Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

