Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $61,137.12 or 0.99699685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $270.72 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

