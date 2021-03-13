Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Tops $2.87 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $907.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

