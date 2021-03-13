Hydro Protocol Market Cap Hits $14.89 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $6.03 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

