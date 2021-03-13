HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $51.62 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $51.62 million and $33.28 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,118.96 or 0.99670079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00386915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00292992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.00750271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00081132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

