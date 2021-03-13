ICE ROCK MINING Trading Up 61.5% Over Last Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $829,275.64 and $43,273.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

