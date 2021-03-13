ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95.95 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, ICON has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003074 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $95.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,210,311 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.