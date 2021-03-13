ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICTSF remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. ICTS International has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.24.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

