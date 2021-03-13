ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ICTSF remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. ICTS International has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.24.
ICTS International Company Profile
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.